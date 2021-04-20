ODH: 12 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 12 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County.

The new cases total stays at 6,307 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 15 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,073 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 469 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

