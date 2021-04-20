AAA: Gas Prices drop in Ohio even as demand increases nationwide

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is three cents lower this week at $2.673 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.673

Average price during the week of April 12, 2021 $2.709

Average price during the week of April 20, 2020 $1.522

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.814 Athens

$2.615 Chillicothe

$2.638 Columbiana

$2.613 East Liverpool

$2.788 Gallipolis

$2.571 Hillsboro

$2.595 Ironton

$2.614 Jackson

$2.645 Logan

$2.617 Marietta

$2.783 Portsmouth

$2.682 Steubenville

$2.704 Washington Court House

$2.743 Waverly

Despite gasoline demand mostly increasing this month, the national gas price average has hovered steadily around $2.87. This, despite demand reaching its highest measurement in more than a year—8.9 million barrels-per-day for the week ending April 9.

Refinery utilization is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and with gasoline stocks building in the last month amid lower crude oil prices, motorists are benefitting from mostly flat gas prices. However, crude prices are on the rise this week, which could translate to increases at the pump by the end of April.

At 85%, refinery operations are at their fullest capacity since the week of March 23, 2020, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. Should this trend continue, it could help offset increases in demand and help the national average stay under $3/gallon.

On the week, the majority of states saw little fluctuation at the pump: 27 state averages held steady while another 16 saw pump prices increase or decrease by only one or two cents.

Today’s national average is $2.87. Compared to a year ago, gas prices are very expensive as mid-April 2020 was prime quarantine time across the country. While the national gas price average is $1.05 more than last year, it is on par with averages from April 2019.