Main Street selling Mother’s Day Boxes

PORTSMOUTH — Main Street Portsmouth has removed all of the hard work of shopping, by putting together a box of gifts found from all over downtown, and other places, that mom, your wife, your favorite fur-mom will love.

The project is designed to get neat gifts into homes for the holiday, while also spending money downtown (and a few odd other local establishments). Main Street Executive Director, Joseph Pratt said that the boxes are filled with a ton of goodies valued more than $75 and are selling at that price. A Main Street Portsmouth volunteer will deliver the gift to your special someone at home or work, or the gift can be picked up at the Welcome Center the week of.

“This is a great little package filled with cool gifts for someone special in your life. They are surprise boxes and will definitely impress. There will be things to smell, feel, wear, taste, and so on. This is a great way to find a unique gift she won’t expect, that also helps out the community,” Pratt said. The idea was inspired by Marietta Main Street, which is a friend of Main Street Portsmouth. “I just adore everything Marietta Main Street does—their Executive director, Cristie Thomas, is phenomenal. They recently packaged a plethora of themed downtown surprise boxes with goods from small businesses and sold them and people loved them. We want to try that for Mother’s Day.”

Pratt also said that there is an opportunity for the program to grow. “Should the program take off, we are considering doing a Christmas box and even a Farmers Market box.”

Pratt continued, “People really love the subscription box services right now and this is kinda like that in content. People are paying for a surprise box filled with local goodies and I think it is very exciting.” Helping in this project is Desco Federal Credit Union, US Bank, People’s Bank, and Hunter Williams Insurance. Main Street Portsmouth is a 501©3 non-profit serving downtown Portsmouth through beautification, placemaking, events, development, and more. They regularly host 55 events a year, not including programming; dedicate $25,000 towards building improvement grants a year, in partnership with the City of Portsmouth; host the largest local farmers market, in partnership with Scioto County Commissioners, and more.

You can purchase a box for $75 at www.mspohio.org. For inquiries, email director@mspohio.org or call Joseph at 740.464.4501. If anyone needs quotes from local businesses participating, Charlie Haskins and Julie Brandenburg (83 Sweets) are both on Facebook.

