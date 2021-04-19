Peters appointed to Board of DD

PORTSMOUTH — After years of generous volunteer work, Jon Peters was appointed to the Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities by Scioto County Probate Judge Alan Lemons.

“I have a special needs step-son and I got involved with the Vern Riffe School that way. I participate in a lot of functions there and I have done their active shooter training and scenarios in the school,” said Peters, who is also Chief of Police at Shawnee State University, in Portsmouth, Ohio.

According to Superintendent Matt Purcell, his many years of involvement and dedication to the program made Peters an easy choice for the seat.

“Jon knows the program and he has always been a great partner of the organization,” Purcell said. “His heart is really in the right place. We’re really excited to bring his expertise, his skills, knowledge and intelligence to the board. We think it’s going to be a good fit and we’re really excited about his future with the board.”

The board includes seven members – five are selected by the Scioto County Commissioners and two are selected by the Scioto County Probate Judge. Peters was sworn-in by Judge Alan Lemons on April 12, 2021, to begin a four-year term on the board. He will fill a seat left vacant by the departure of longtime board member Rick Bolin.

“The Vern Riffe School is one of the best kept secrets of Scioto County, and they have residential programs too. Those are huge for the parents because sometimes the needs of the child outweigh the needs of the parents and we have a place for them to go and be with other people for social gathering,” Peters said.

The Scioto County Board of DD meets on the third Thursday of each month beginning at 5 p.m. in the STAR, Inc. building located at 2625 Gallia St., in Portsmouth, Ohio. All meetings of the board are open to the public. For more information about the Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities, visit online at www.sciotocountydd.org, or find them on Facebook and Twitter

