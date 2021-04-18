Portsmouth Daily Times: Pet of the Week

This week’s Pet of the Week is Monty Python a pet boa constrictor.

Monty is Lily VanKirk’s pet and her grandmother says that Monty slithers in Lily’s hat, under her hat and yesterday, he was climbing and got stuck between the refrigerator and freezer door. Just another day in the life of Lily and Monty Python.

Lily VanKirk with her boa constrictor, Monty Python who is this week’s Pet of the Week. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_1071.jpg Lily VanKirk with her boa constrictor, Monty Python who is this week’s Pet of the Week. Submitted Photo

