Seven arrested during law enforcement operation

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that seven people were arrested, and suspected drugs were seized, during a law enforcement operation on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at approximately 3:19 p.m.

The Portsmouth Municipal Court Probation Department, assisted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth P.D. S.W.A.T., and Ohio Adult Parole Authority, conducted a probation visit at an apartment located at 1902 Apt. I Kendall Ave. Portsmouth, Ohio.

Upon entering the apartment, officers identified and apprehend 20-year-old Michayla Storm Weaver of Grandview Ave. Portsmouth, Oh. Weaver had an indictment for her arrest, issued by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court, pertaining to felony drug charges. 57-year-old Richard E. Scott of 7th St. Portsmouth, Oh., was arrested on a warrant for violating felony probation, issued by Scioto County Common Pleas Court. 42-year-old Ryan Gifford of SR 139 Lucasville, Oh., was arrested on outstanding warrants issued by Portsmouth Municipal Court and New Boston Village Court. A 17-year-old female juvenile from Portsmouth, Oh., was arrested on a warrant for violating probation and being considered a “runaway”.

During the search incident to arrest law enforcement officers discovered a substance suspected of being methamphetamine. This discovery led task force detectives to seek and obtain a search warrant for the apartment. Upon a search of the apartment, detectives seized 28 grams of suspected cocaine, 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, approximately $3,000 cash, and additional evidence related to drug trafficking activity.

52-year-old David L. Jordan, the resident of 1902 I Kendall Ave. residence, 18-year-old Karlin L. Hart Jr. of Pointview Ave. Dayton, Oh., a 16-year-old male juvenile from Dayton, Oh., Michayla Weaver, and Richard Scott were charged with Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree. Task force detectives did attempt to charge an additional individual, but decided to pursue charges at a later time due to the individual’s medical condition.

All adult arrestees were placed in the Scioto County Jail while the juvenile arrestees were placed in a detention facility in Chillicothe, Oh.

All arrestees were to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court or Scioto County Juvenile Court on Friday, April 16th, 2021. The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony drug – related charges and additional arrests are expected to be made.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority Security Department and the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

