Lucasville Trade Days make return for 2021 season

LUCASVILLE — After one set of days last September, the Lucasville Trade Days are coming back in 2021 with three events throughout the course of April and September.

The beginning of its celebrations will open to the public with the Friday, April 23 early-bird special between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the general admission price of $5 with free parking on the county fairground lots. It will continue on Saturday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m and the day following between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., both days free of entry for children under the age of 12.

Initially promoting the event on its Facebook page, the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce sees the Trade Days as a plus for both the vendors and businesses throughout the community.

“The Lucasville trade days is a boost to our local economy as it brings thousands into our county for the weekend three times a year,” Executive Director Lisa Carver said in a written statement. “Many stay overnight, filling the hotels and dropping money at local restaurants and shops.”

This year, LTD spokesman Jim Wirth said guests can expect a great variety of offerings. In years past, vendors have sold such items as clothing, tools, plants, and even puppies.

On Wednesday, he informed the Portsmouth Daily Times on the attendance projections and the good times to arrive.

“We can see right now that it’s going to be a very strong attendance since people are quite tired of quarantining,” he said. “People will need some patience on getting off the highway.”

The good times to arrive are either very early or more towards mid-day, he said, for those wishing to avoid the crowds. The Friday afternoon special is also a good option.

Unlike any other trade days he has worked with in his near 40 years in the profession, Wirth said Lucasville’s Sundays are widely popular when others do not garner those crowds on those days.

“The crowd Sunday arrives a little later, a little more relaxed, but if you check with us assuming the weather is decent about noon on Sunday, the place is packed,” he said.

As the Times reported previously, last year’s celebration was marked with some public frustration as it was given the go-ahead after other events such as the Scioto County Fair were initially canceled.

Then Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin clarified why it was allowed to happen when others were not given that ability.

“They have told us that they are a farmers market,” he said in the Sept. 13 article. “They were a farmers market before in 2019, but then they let their license expire and they didn’t have any trade days in June because they were not a farmers market. Because they’re license and registration is now a farmers market and comes through the State of Ohio Agricultural Department, it is not us. We did not give them this registration.”

While the typical three-event schedule is back for the Trade Days, visitors should still expect the festivities to fall under COVID-19 health guidelines. Like all public gatherings in the state, masks will be required.

”Regardless of whether they are supportive of the idea wearing masks or not, that is what we have to do in order to have the event,” said Wirth, cleaning and social distancing also to be abided by. “We’re not asking them to believe in it or agree with it, but just to do it.”

The deadline for interested vendors to submit an application has passed for the upcoming Trade Days, but remain open for the June 12-13 and Sept. 25-26 events. Vendors can apply for indoor, outdoor, and camping spaces by sending the registration form at least 10 days prior to an event.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3101 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

