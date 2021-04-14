ODH: 5 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported five new cases Wednesday for Scioto County.

The new cases total stays at 6,271 since the start of the outbreak.

There were eight additional recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,033 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 463 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

