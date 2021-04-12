ODH: 1 death; 7 new COVID-19 Cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments announced another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim was a 39-year old man who died on March 8. The death brings the total to 89 residents that have died in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the family.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported seven new cases Monday for Scioto County. The new cases total stays at 6,263 since the start of the outbreak.

There were two additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,019 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 462 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

