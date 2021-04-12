Clay announced as an inductee of 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame

MOREHEAD Ky. — The Morehead State University Alumni Association announces inductees for the 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame. These individuals will be honored as part of the 2021 Homecoming celebration in the fall.

“We are honored to recognize this elite class of MSU alumni,” said Mindy Highley, assistant vice president for the Office of Alumni Relations and Development and executive vice president of the MSU Alumni Association. “We are proud of their successes and we look forward to sharing their stories as part of our Homecoming celebration.”

The Alumni Hall of Fame provides recognition to those individuals who have achieved excellence in their profession, community service or education at the local, state or national level. Traditionally, the honor would not be given for a single achievement but rather for a collective impact in their profession or community. Alumni must have graduated from Morehead State University 10 years before nomination and must be responsible, respected citizens of good character in their communities and professions.

Tom Clay (83) of Flatwoods is the retired business manager with Kentucky State Resort Parks and investigator with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet. He was the Kentucky Outdoor Press Association president for 20 years and a statewide outdoor syndicated radio host for “This Week’s Outdoor Adventures” for 25 years. Previous honors include being named Kentucky Water Conservationist of the Year from 1998-2000, an Ambassador to Kentucky in 2010 and being inducted to the Greenup County Kentucky Hall of Fame in 2019.

Tom Clay