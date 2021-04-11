Firetruck rollover, injuring one

LATHAM- Troopers with the Portsmouth Post are investigating a one-vehicle crash on Lapperell Rd.

A Benton Township Fire Truck, driven by Ralph B Law, age 63 of Peebles Ohio, was responding to a structure fire. While the fire truck was northbound, it drove off the left side of the roadway. The driver attempted to correct the truck back to the right, causing the fire truck to overturn and coming to final rest on the right side of the road.

Mr. Law was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported from the scene by Med Flight to OSU Wexner Medical Center, in Columbus, Ohio with life threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for several hours while the crash was being investigated.

Troopers at the scene were assisted by the Pike County Sheriff Department, Pike County EMA, Piketon Police Department, Benton Twp. Fire and Rescue, Bainbridge Fire and Rescue, Jackson F.D. Hazmat and MedCare EMS.