Final Friday concerts to resume in May

PORTSMOUTH – The Final Friday in Boneyfiddle Outdoor Concert series will return to a normal schedule, May 28 with performances by the Josh Stewart Band, and Nashville megaband “Wizard.”

The concert series, presented by the nonprofit Boneyfiddle Project, takes place the last Friday of each month, May through September.

“We are anxious to return to a normal schedule,” stated Julia Black, President of Marketing for the nonprofit. “These

outdoor concerts are designed to drive music lovers and most importantly, shoppers to the historic downtown district.”

The Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concert series will celebrate its eighth season.

“We have presented over thirty events featuring local, regional and national musical acts,” Black said. “The impact on the downtown has been undeniable considering where things were eight years ago and we are pleased to be an active part of the renaissance.”

Final Friday in Boneyfiddle was able to present two live concerts, and one ‘live stream’ event last year. “Fortunately, the outdoor venue is large enough to accommodate several hundred concertgoers, while still maintaining social

distancing.”

The concert series, which is made possible through business sponsors and grants, takes place at the Three Bridges Outdoor Concert venue located at 132-2nd street. The season will also include a celebration of life for Rich Moon, a local icon who perished in a hit and run accident December 5, 2020.

“We want to honor Rich, who has been a crowd favorite having performed at Final Friday’s several times. The celebration will take place July 30th and will feature a “Moon Walk” culminating in a concert at Three Bridges. “Rich was a kind and gentle man who could be seen walking around town daily. He is missed by his many friends who watched out for him.”

Follow Final Friday in Boneyfiddle on Facebook for updates and a complete video library of past concerts.