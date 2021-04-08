Brother and sister donate Easter baskets

PORTSMOUTH — A local pair of family members have gone above and beyond to give joy by sharing with others.

Eli and Ava Jones, a brother and sister from Wheelersburg, recently spent their time to make Easter baskets for the younger children at Scioto County Developmental Disabilities.

The Jones’ kids said they had a strong reason for wanting to do this for these children.

“Our mammaw (Janet Caudill) actually worked there for a long time and when I was little, she would actually bring some kids to the house while I was there, so I spent time with them,” Eli Jones said. “It was something to do and she definitely has a passion for them and I felt it was something I should take up like my mammaw since she was so dedicated.”

The Jones’ mother, Erica, said that her mother worked for the SCDD for 16 years.

“I would take him down to visit all the time and we would go down there and we got kind of attached to the kids. Now that the kids are older and mom doesn’t work there anymore, we thought it would be a way to give back to the classrooms we miss. We haven’t got to go back there.”

She said that the kids wanted to go in and give the baskets to the kids, but they weren’t able to do that with the current COVID-19 restrictions.

“We made 17 baskets for each child in kindergarten and the pre-kids,” Ava Jones said.

Kim Miller, a teacher at SCDD, came and picked up the baskets and delivered them for the Jones.

Eli Jones said that she sent them photos of all the kids when they got their baskets so they could see them getting them.

“I was ecstatic, it was great to see like I say, it is always better to give than receive anything I could receive couldn’t have made me feel the same way I felt knowing I helped other people,” Eli Jones said.

Erica Jones laughingly said that her children put more toys than candy in the baskets they put together for each child. They put a lot of bouncy balls, bubbles, stuffed animals they thought the kids could hold on to and keep.

Both of the Jones’ kids are very busy with their own activities. Ava Jones is a sixth-grader who runs a Bible club overall in her grade, she has a music class after school, swims and attends a lot of church activities. Eli Jones is a sophomore at WHS where he plays football and track.

“I think church plays a huge role in giving us the heart to do this type of thing, you’re supposed to follow Jesus, He lived his life for other people, He died on the cross for our sins and He did everything for us other people outside Himself. We are hoping to do this again next year and we are hoping to be more involved directly and hopefully, COVID is gone by then. Ava Jones added,

“We would like to make it an annual tradition,” Ava said.

The Jones’ attend church at Faith Baptist Church in Wheelersburg.

Ava and Eli Jones standing by the car loaded with the Easter baskets they made for the kids at Scioto County Developmental Disabilities. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Eli-and-Ava.jpg Ava and Eli Jones standing by the car loaded with the Easter baskets they made for the kids at Scioto County Developmental Disabilities. Submitted Photos Ben and Myka showing off the Easter baskets that they Jones’ gave them. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_girl-boy-DD.jpg Ben and Myka showing off the Easter baskets that they Jones’ gave them. Submitted Photos Aubree and Cheyene with their new Easter baskets. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_girls-DD.jpg Aubree and Cheyene with their new Easter baskets. Submitted Photos

