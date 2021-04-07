Local man discusses faith, wrestling, and more in podcast

PORTSMOUTH — More and more people have started tuning into podcasts, getting their fix of the latest news, sports, politics, or seemingly in whatever topic they possess interest.

With many taking part in the audience, one local man has taken it on himself to provide the content. Since September, Ronnie Galloway’s voice has reached thousands of listeners through his RDG Podcast.

“I do interviews, talk about local news, and do business shout-outs,” he said Tuesday outside his Portsmouth home, describing the show.

Listeners can expect a variety from the audio show both in length and topics. Galloway said he will record one to two episodes each day, those episodes ranging from under 10 minutes to more than two hours.

Wrestling, an avid WWE fan, and his Christian faith are frequently points of conversation, often playing country or Christian music on breaks to give the show more of a radio talk-show feel.

Contributing to that sentiment, Galloway has a call-in number where voicemails or text messages can be sent. One message he received sticks with him still.

“I received one warm-hearted message and then read it for our audience,” he said. “It was a very kind thing for that person to do.”

His inspiration- the late comedian Jerry Lewis- pushed him to take part in a recent telethon through the Easterseals, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those with disabilities.

Through the telethon, Galloway said he helped in the collection of $7,600 and felt closer to his hero. During his life, Lewis hosted telethons with the Muscular Dystrophy Associations of America, a disease that Galloway lives with and requires him to navigate with an electric wheelchair.

In many ways, he hopes this podcast is a trial run for his ultimate goal of hosting his own radio show. Galloway is a Scioto County lifetime resident, which he feels gives him credibility in telling stories that matter to his neighbors.

His current setup in his bedroom includes a headset, monitor, and stereo system yet he is looking for additional equipment as well. Galloway is also making plans to obtain additional education so he is better suited for future opportunities.

Already holding interviews with locals, Galloway said he would like to expand that to people throughout the tri-state area. It contributes to his overarching entrepreneurial approach where he also sells soda drinks and arts and crafts from his home.

Who does he have in mind?

“I’m not giving away any secrets,” he quipped.

Those wishing to listen to RDG can find it by searching on Spotify.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_DSC_1681.jpg

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3101 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3101 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.