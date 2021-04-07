SSU to host virtual Spring Bear Run

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University will hold its annual Spring Bear Run in a virtual format beginning April 26 and continuing through May 9. Held on Shawnee State’s campus since the fall of 1995, the Bear Run is a biannual 5K run/walk open to the campus and surrounding communities.

Registration for all racers is $20 and includes the Spring Bear Run t-shirt, racing bib, SSU face mask, and participant medal. Online registration is available at www.shawnee.edu/bear-run until Apr. 24. All race materials will be available for pick up in the Morris University Center on campus beginning on Apr. 24 or participants can choose to have their packets mailed to their home address. Proceeds from this year’s Bear Run will benefit the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship Fund.

The virtual Spring Bear Run is the second time the university has offered the race in an online format. Participants have the option to complete the 5K race anywhere they would like or they can use the traditional Shawnee State Bear Run course which will be marked throughout the time period. Racers can record their time using Google Maps to upload onto the race website. The traditional Shawnee State Bear Run course begins on Third Street by the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts before traveling through campus and along the Portsmouth Ohio Floodwall Murals and the Ohio River. The course then circles back to finish on Third Street again by the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

Online registration for the virtual Spring Bear Run is available until Apr. 18. For more information, please visit the race website at www.shawnee.edu/bear-run or contact Kara Stump at kbobo-stump@shawnee.edu or by calling (740) 351-3081.