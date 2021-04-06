SSU welcomes new officer to Public Safety Department

PORTSMOUTH– Shawnee State University is pleased to welcome Charles Hosey as SSU’s newest officer in the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Hosey, a Portsmouth native, has returned to his roots after serving as Deputy Sheriff for Richland County for the last 30 years. Over the past eight years, he has served as Special Deputy United States Marshal on Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. He is also a sergeant in the Ohio Military Reserve.

“I am looking forward to making a difference in my community and getting to know the students, staff and faculty,” Hosey said. “I hope to bring some of my knowledge and experience to SSU and uphold the same level of service to my new SSU family.”

Hosey is a graduate of Portsmouth High School and attended the Police Academy at SSU 32 years ago. He has 3 children, Ethan (27), Nathaniel (24), and Emma (20).

Hosey was sworn into service on Monday, March 29 by President Jeff Bauer and Jon Peters, Director of SSU’s DPS.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Hosey.jpg