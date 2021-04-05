ODH: 11 new COVID-19 cases reported

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 11 new cases Monday for Scioto County.

The 11 cases include the number of cases for Easter Sunday, April 4, and Monday, April 5. The new cases total stays at 6,225 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 22 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,983 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported two additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 456 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) this week.

