Clay Preschool students fill blessing boxes

PORTSMOUTH — Seeing little ones’ faces with full smiles while they are doing a project for their community is a treasure.

This year Clay Preschool classes did a project but had to take more responsibility for the project themselves than they normally would have because of COVID.

“Our Spring Service Project ran the whole month of March. We noticed the Blessing Boxes had been empty throughout the county, and we wanted to be a blessing to our community,” Christy Shafer, preschool teacher/director, said,

However, due to COVID, things were not done the way they would have liked them to be. Shafer and Davida Grant sent letters that went out to the preschool parents to fill the blessing boxes with their child as the preschool Spring Service Project. It explained what they were doing and how students should be with their parents purchasing the items and taking them to the Blessing Boxes. She said that they then snapped a photo of their child, either filling their boxes or putting the items in the Blessing Boxes. This was their way of giving back to the community, even during COVID.

“We do a community project every year and COVID messed up how we do that. We would normally bring the stuff in and then take a trip to fill the Blessing Boxes as a group all-around the neighborhood. Well, this time, we had to make it optional and just told them to fill them themselves as a family, and just send us pictures,” Shafer said,

She explained it became more of a family service project instead of a class. They still wanted them to take part in a service project and she said the children loved doing the project. Clay Preschool is comprised of three-, four-, and five-year-olds and they have 34 students this year. Shafer told of some of their projects before this year.

“One year we bought flowers and we had ceramic pots that the kids painted, then they potted the flower, and we took them to Heartland Nursing Home and passed them out to the residents and took photos, trying to bring Spring to the nursing home,” Shafer said. “Last year, we tried to take up stuffed animals or nonperishables for the cops to put in the back of their trunks to give these kids that they might have to take out of the home. We had just started collecting items and then COVID happened, and we weren’t allowed back in our school, so I had to take what items we had already collected and give them to a cop that I knew and then he went and did the project, but it wasn’t what we wanted to do.”

Shafer shared the preschool currently has two preschool classes and each class has a teacher and an aide. Currently, the classes are made up of 18 students in one class and 16 in the other class.

Clay Preschool Registration for the 2021-2022 school year will be held at Clay Local Schools 44 Clay High St. Portsmouth, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and Friday, April 9, from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. Parents need to bring a birth certificate, Social Security card, W2 and/or month of pay stubs & shot records. Your child needs to be 3- and 4-year-olds before Sept. 30 and must be potty trained.

Clay is a Full-day preschool four days a week and they are a five-star award-winning Preschool.

