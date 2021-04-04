ODH not reporting COVID cases due to holiday

SCIOTO — Due to the Easter holiday, the Ohio Department of Health will not update the COVID-19 numbers for Sunday.

Daily reporting will resume Monday and will reflect the totals from both April 4 and April 5.

One year ago today, April 4, 2020, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department reported the first case of the COVID-19 virus in Scioto County. As of Saturday, April 3, more than 6,214 cases have been reported for Scioto County including 88 deaths.

Health authorities urge the public to continue to practice safety measures such as social distancing, wearing a mask, wash your hands, avoid crowds and get vaccinated if not already.