ODH: 2 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two new cases Friday for Scioto County.

The new cases total stays at 6,212 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 13 additional recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,952 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 454 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County has dropped to Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) this week. While this is an indication that our cases are trending in the right direction health officials urge the public to continue to exercise a high degree of caution by wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, and advoiding crowds.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_COVID19-Update-for-Friday-April-2-2021.jpg