Free joint pain screening set for April 12

PORTSMOUTH – Injury, arthritis, illness or normal wear and tear can cause joint pain. Now, King’s Daughters is offering a free screening to help pinpoint the cause of pain, discomfort and loss of mobility.

The screenings are being provided by King’s Daughters Portsmouth Orthopedics and Sports Medicine beginning 4 p.m. Monday, April 12 at 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 102, Portsmouth. Appointments are required by calling (606) 408-1570.

The noninvasive screening includes:

· Knees

· Hips

· Shoulders

· Other joints

Evaluations will be performed by orthopedic and physical therapy staff. Sports medicine physician Gordon Givan, M.D., and orthopedic surgeon Brock Johnson, M.D., will review results with participants.