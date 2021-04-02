Scioto Foundation Announces Paul White/Lowell Shope Scholarship Fund

SCIOTO — The Scioto Foundation has announced the establishment of the Paul White/Lowell Shope Scholarship Fund, created by two long-time Bloom-Vernon School System educational supporters. The fund, originally set up through the Bloom-Vernon Schools at the time both men were retiring from their responsibilities in the system, was recently transferred to the Foundation for the sake of continuity, according to White.

To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a graduating senior from South Webster High School. Applicants must have a minimum Grade Point Average of 3.2. A volunteer scholarship committee of South Webster High School, consisting of the high school principal or designee, the athletic director or designee, the high school guidance counselor or designee and two high school teachers appointed by the guidance counselor, will make annual selections of the scholarship recipient on behalf of the Scioto Foundation Board of Governors.

White, who retired from the Bloom-Vernon Schools in 2003, worked in the system for 35 years. During that time he had served as a teacher, athletic director, and principal of both the elementary school and South Webster High School. Then he became the Bloom-Vernon Superintendent for 13 years.

White said Shope was one of those people who had made huge contributions to the South Webster community, always working hard for its benefit.

Lowell Marting Shope died at the age of 84 on May 25, 2020 in Grove City, Ohio. Shope was a graduate of South Webster High School in the class of 1953. He worked at the N & W Railroad and the Atomic Energy Plant and later in 1960 began working at Waller Brothers Stone Company where he was a partner. In 1992 he and two others acquired Briar Hill Stone Company. He also served in the National Guard.

Shope served on the Bloom-Vernon Board of Education for 32 years. He was instrumental in establishing and operating the community swimming pool in South Webster. He spent many years as a high school and college basketball official and was a Mason for 62 years.

“It is unusual to find someone who will serve that long on a school board,” said White. “One of the things that kept the school system going was having Shope at its center.”

“South Webster students can compete with the best,” White said. “After getting them started and getting financial aid, they will do great things. Funds like this will help get them started.”

Contributions to the Paul White/Lowell Shope Scholarship Fund from family, friends, Bloom-Vernon alumni or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property.

Additional information about the Paul White/Lowell Shope Scholarship Fund or other planned giving opportunities at the Scioto Foundation may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Office – Donor Services, or SF Executive Director Kim Cutlip at (740) 354-4612.