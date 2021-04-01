Ohio Horse Park holding Egg-cellent Spring Festival Saturday

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Easter this year is breaking out with a few more ways to celebrate with the children than last year.

The latest event is Saturday, April 3 and is called an Egg-cellent event being held at the Ohio Horse Park in Franklin Furnace and has a lot to offer for families to see and do.

The Ohio Horse Park, home of Adkins Performance Horses, is having their 1st Annual Egg-Cellent Spring Festival from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival will host two Easter Egg Hunts, one at noon and another one at 2 p.m., with multiple chances to win a bicycle. Not only is that happening, but children can also have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny throughout the day. There will also be games, pony rides, vendors and more.

There is a $5 admission per person with those three and younger free. Location of event: 400 Bobcat Lane, Franklin Furnace OH 45629. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Adkins Performance Horses Youth Equestrian Team traveling to the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Youth World’s Competition in Perry, Georgia this July (2021).

Speaking with Kelly Adams, Events Coordinator Ohio Horse Park, she said this is the first time that they have done this event, they did have a fall festival, but this is the first Spring one, they are looking forward to putting this event out there for everyone to enjoy. Not only are they having pony rides and games for children, they have several Themed Easter Baskets for a Silent Auction. As if that is not enough, they are also having door prizes along with concessions.

Looks like a lot of fun for anyone who is looking for an event to take the children to for Easter and what a nice beginning to being able to start having events for the children once again. It is important to note that COVID guidelines will be followed, like the wearing of masks and social distancing as much as possible.

Kids can have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny all day. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Picture-with-Ebunny.jpg Kids can have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny all day. Submitted Photo Ohio Horse Park in Franklin Furnace, Ohio holding their first Egg-cellent Spring Festival at 400 Bobcat Lane from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Horse-Park.jpg Ohio Horse Park in Franklin Furnace, Ohio holding their first Egg-cellent Spring Festival at 400 Bobcat Lane from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

