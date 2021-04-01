15 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 15 new cases Thursday for Scioto County.

The new cases total stays at 6,210 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 16 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,939 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 453 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County has dropped to Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) this week.

Even though Scioto County met the same two (2) of the seven (7) indicators this week including Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita; Indicator and 3: Non-Congregate Cases the county dropped to “Orange because Indicator 1 dropped below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was 83.65 per 100K. Last week Scioto County was at 130.12 per 100K.

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

