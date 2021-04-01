Student expands skillset with SSU’s Student Programming Board

PORTSMOUTH — As one of the main sources of programming for students on Shawnee State University’s campus, the Student Programming Board (SPB) gives several students the opportunity to take the lead on planning events for the campus community. Madison Williams, a junior studying Health Care Administration and Business Management Technology, currently serves on the SPB Executive Board.

At the end of her freshman year at SSU, Williams started attending SPB events including the monthly 4th Friday Movies and Bowling Nights. Traveling to campus as a commuter, she found SPB events were an easy way to connect to campus and make memories while meeting other students. Now with SPB, Williams serves as a Weekend Chair helping to plan events for students that are in a similar situation.

“A key part of my role is finding a way for commuters to return to campus on the weekends,” she said. “Many commuters struggle with fitting in and finding things to do in the area on campus, and I felt like I could make a difference that way; everyone experiences college differently, and I wanted to make sure everyone would have the chance to do something they enjoy while they are attending Shawnee.”

Planning events on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Williams feels like she has expanded her skillset within her role – specifically those skills in working with a team and working within a budget. Some of her favorite events she has helped plan include “Blurred Lines” – a campus laser tag event – and “Color War” – a campus paint fight. With each of these events, Williams collaborated with other campus offices to introduce resources for students during the event, including Title IX and the Women’s & Gender Equity Center.

“I have enjoyed the memories SPB has given me,” she said. “Whether it be through a midnight movie or painting a pumpkin, SPB has always given me something to do with my friends. It has been a large part of my college career and I am very thankful for being able to be a part of it.”

SPB has started looking for next academic year’s Executive Board to help plan and execute events on campus. The organization will be hosting nightly information sessions Mar. 29-Apr. 2 and Apr. 5-9 starting at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The SPB application is also open now through Apr. 9 and can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/be-a-leader.

“If you are thinking about joining SPB, make sure you are able to work with different personality types and ensure you have ideas in which every student will have an event they would enjoy at some point throughout their semester,” Williams said. “A lot of Board Members will be graduating next year, and SPB will definitely need someone with fresh ideas and a good attitude.”

SPB has several events coming up throughout the remainder of the semester. All events can be found by visiting the SSU Student Life social media channels or on the SSU App. To contact a member of their Executive Board, students can contact SPB at spb@shawnee.edu or contact the organization’s advisor Marlita Cadogan at mcadogan@shawnee.edu.

