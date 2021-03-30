13 new cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 13 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County.

The new cases total stays at 6,189 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 12 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,914 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported two additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 452 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

