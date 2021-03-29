Mearan ordered to house arrest after violating bond

PORTSMOUTH — Former Portsmouth City Council member and Attorney Michael Mearan has been ordered to house arrest after violating court orders and bond conditions.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove made the decision Friday after determining Mearan violated his terms of bond by accepting new clients to his practice. Cosgrove placed Mearan on house arrest with three exceptions: Passover Seder, medical appointments and consultation with his counsel.

State prosecutors filed court documents Wednesday, March 3, 2021, to request that Mearan’s bond be revoked, citing the former lawyer was still taking on new clients in civil cases, which violated his court and bond agreements. Mearan was initially scheduled to have an oral hearing Thursday but was rescheduled to Friday, with Mearan no longer representing himself in court.

Court records show Mearan’s legal counsel no longer has Richard Nash listed as a co-counsel and his new counsel as Michael Howard Siewert, a law firm out of Columbus, Ohio. Court documents filed in the case of Michael Mearan allege the former Portsmouth City Councilman and attorney demeaned several female clients and used them in sex-for-hire appointments.

According to documents filed by prosecutors Friday, Jan. 8, Mearan allegedly pocketed money raised in sex-for-hire appointments, verbally abused women and called them “the product.” The documents accuse Mearan of using his position as an attorney to cultivate and exploit relationships with vulnerable females he was representing, satisfying his sexual needs and those of his co-conspirators.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman announced Oct. 23 the indictment of Mearan on 18 felony counts related to human trafficking spanning 15 years.

Mearan pleaded not guilty to all 18 charges at the County Common Court of Pleas. Mearan faces more than 70 years in prison if convicted.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

