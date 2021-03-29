7 new cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported seven new cases Monday for Scioto County.

The new cases total stays at 6,176 since the start of the outbreak.

There were four additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,902 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday so the total stays at 450 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

