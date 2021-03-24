Community Easter Egg Hunt slated for Sunday

SCIOTOVILLE — Local children will have the opportunity to hunt for Easter eggs thanks to River Days’ candidate, Miss East 2021, Mia Caldwell.

The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held in Sciotoville, Sunday, March 28, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m. at 5810 Harding Avenue, which is the field behind the Dairy Bar, by the East High School football field. The event will have the traditional egg hunt for the children and other events and activities for everyone throughout the afternoon.

“The egg hunt will be early, hopefully no later than 12:30 p.m. and after there will be food vendors and concessions, a bake sale, Kona Ice and other vendors,” Caldwell said.

The egg hunt will have all kinds of eggs with some golden eggs and prizes will be divided by age group. The age for the egg hunt will be 12 years old and under only. Caldwell said that they have something special planned for the tiniest of children too. She said that there would be relay, sack, and three-legged races plus an egg toss.

“With COVID and everything last year, a lot of things didn’t happen, especially with little kids around Easter,” Caldwell said. “Our community doesn’t get a lot of chances to get together, so I thought it would be a great opportunity to bring the school and the parents together with the kids.”

Caldwell wanted to clarify that anyone who wants to come from any area is more than welcome and said she knows several from other areas who are planning to attend. While anyone is welcome to attend, Caldwell asks that guests, including children, wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible. Families are asked to be in groups of six or less to help with the social distancing.

Caldwell shared while the egg hunt is free, proceeds from the other things that are happening such as food and vendors, half will go toward her to help her be able to purchase the items she needs to participate in the Miss River Days Pageant. She said for the egg hunt, she has had so many people donate for it and how very thankful she is for that. She said humorously that her house is full of Easter eggs. She said that with this, she felt like everyone wanted to help the community.

Caldwell has such compassion for wanting her community to come together again like they used to be years ago. She said she is leaning toward doing a community cleanup type thing for her River Days platform, but nothing is set yet. She talked about a woman there in Sciotoville named Karen who works a lot in cleaning up and making her community better and how she likes to work with her. Caldwell says that that is something she wants to continue even after River Days.

“I just encourage everybody in my community and the surrounding communities to jump in and help a community. We want our community to look good, so we can show what we are about,” Caldwell said.

2021 River Days’ Candidate, Miss East-Mia Caldwell wants to share her passion for her community. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_eggrd.jpg 2021 River Days’ Candidate, Miss East-Mia Caldwell wants to share her passion for her community. Submitted Photo Miss East to hold a Community Easter Egg hunt this Sunday. Join her by wearing a mask and social distance to make this possible for the kids. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_egg-masks.jpg Miss East to hold a Community Easter Egg hunt this Sunday. Join her by wearing a mask and social distance to make this possible for the kids. Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights