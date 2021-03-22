Otway woman arrested for felonious assault

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his 911 communication center was contacted on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 4:16 a.m. by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office was advised that there was a private property crash at 772 and Big Bear Creek. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the responding deputy, Deputy Brian Nolen, spoke with the victim and suspect (later determined) and while doing so observed multiple gunshots on both sides of the victim’s vehicle.

Deputy Nolen’s investigation revealed that as the victim was fleeing, from being shot at, he struck another vehicle. Further investigation discovered that the suspect did shoot multiple times at the victim’s vehicle during an argument. The deputy was able to recover the weapon used in this incident, and the suspect was detained without incident.

Arrested was Alyson Gilley, age 24, of 2963 ST RT 73, Otway, Ohio. Gilley was charged with one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree. Gilley appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, March 22, 2021, and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The victim, in this case, was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on charges unrelated to this assault.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the quick arrest was the result of the joint effort between the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Deputy Brian Nolen. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566

