CRADLE hosting diaper drive

PORTSMOUTH — CRADLE (Christ-centered Resources to Assist in Difficult Life Experiences) is celebrating 25 years of service to the community. While celebrating this year, the organization is also running a diaper drive until April 30, 2021.

The goal for this year’s drive is to reach 10,000 diapers, 500 packages of wipes and 50 tubes of diaper rash cream. CRADLE Pregnancy Care Center was organized in 1996 exclusively for the purpose of sharing the good news of Jesus Christ through the Christ-centered provision of crisis pregnancy intervention and related help. CRADLE offers free pregnancy tests, infant & toddler clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers (up to size 6), wipes and other baby items.

“The pandemic has hit a lot of our families in the area really hard,” office manager at CRADLE, Hannah Toney said. “We have seen an increase in clients over the last year.”

Toney said that they have various ages of women who need their services, anywhere from teens to grandmother and others who have custody of the children. While the organization has been busy serving the community, it has seen a decline in donations compared to previous years. Toney explained the difference this year is due to the pandemic and people not wanting to donate in person.

“We are there to serve as many as we can,” Toney said.

Families who need CRADLE items can sign up for the program and earn ‘baby bucks’ by participating in programs like parenting education, videos, keeping their well doctor appointments and other programs. Participants can save the ‘baby bucks’ for bigger items or the smaller items just so they can get what they need. All services are confidential and free to CRADLE clients.

Donations to the diaper drive or CRADLE can be made in several ways. On their website, www.cradlepcc.org, donors can donate by clicking the donate button. Donors will be able to choose to donate by cash or check, made payable and mailed and/or dropped off to CRADLE, 1112 Gallia St, Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Donors can also give by donating new or gently used baby clothing (newborn-2T), equipment, and other items listed on their website or using smile.amazon.com and selecting CRADLE Inc. as your charity of choice.

CRADLE can be reached at 740-354-2273 or by email at care@cradlepcc.org. CRADLE is located at 1112 Gallia St, Portsmouth, OH 45662 and is open Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

