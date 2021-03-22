ODH: 6 new cases Monday

SCIOTO — While starting on March 29 all Ohioans 16 years old and older will be eligible to get the vaccine, Governor DeWine announced today that if vaccine sites are having trouble filling all their appointment slots they can go ahead and take anyone 16 years old and older.

The Governor also addressed visitation in Nursing Homes and Long Term Care (LTC) Facilities today announcing that visitation is now required.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported six new cases Monday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 6,138 since the start of the outbreak.

There were nine additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,839 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday so the total stays at 448 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

