AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio; national average stabilizes

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents cheaper this week at $2.671 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Average price during the week of March 15, 2021, $2.717

Average price during the week of March 23, 2020, $1.891

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.779 Athens

$2.509 Chillicothe

$2.618 Columbiana

$2.741 East Liverpool

$2.796 Gallipolis

$2.646 Hillsboro

$2.597 Ironton

$2.498 Jackson

$2.718 Logan

$2.774 Marietta

$2.598 Portsmouth

$2.660 Steubenville

$2.706 Washington Court House

$2.758 Waverly

After weeks of seeing almost daily increases, the national gas price average is showing signs of stability, holding steady at $2.88 for the last 5 days. Today’s average is the highest price since May 2019 and is more expensive on the week (+2 cents), month (+25 cents) and year (+74 cents).

A decrease in demand and a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases. In its latest weekly reports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows demand decreased from 8.7 million b/d to 8.4 million b/d, and gasoline supply increased from 231.6 million barrels to 232 million barrels.

Also, crude oil prices have decreased. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate settled at $61.41. Prices declined on the week largely due to market concern that demand may stumble as some countries restart coronavirus restrictions to curb growing infection rates.

In the week ahead, motorists can expect fluctuation at the pump. However, with crude prices moving lower, large increases at the pump are not likely.

