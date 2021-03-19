ODH: 10 new cases Friday

SCIOTO — Ohio’s eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine has expanded again as Ohioans 40-years-old and older and those with the medical conditions of cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and obesity are now eligible for the vaccine.

Beginning on March 29 all Ohioans 16-years-old and older will be eligible to get the vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 10 new cases Friday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 6,125 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 12 additional recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,809 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported two additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 448 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

