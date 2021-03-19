Troopers seize $7,325 worth of drugs

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a stop in Jackson County.

On March 16, at 2:23 p.m., troopers stopped a 2007 Cadillac Escalade with West Virginia registration for a speed violation on U.S. 35. Criminal indicators were observed, and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 87 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $7,325.

The passenger, Anthony Ward, 37, of Columbus, was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

A photo of the seized contraband is available for download on the Patrol’s website at www.statepatrol.ohio.gov

Troopers seize $7,325 worth of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in Jackson County https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Meth-and-Fentanyl-03-16-21-logo.jpg Troopers seize $7,325 worth of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in Jackson County