New Boston continues search for recruits as police officers

NEW BOSTON —The Village of New Boston is looking into getting four new recruits to its police department.

In a Village of New Boston Council Meeting, Tuesday the Village discussed the opportunity to hire four new part-time police officers to add to their department. The new recruits could be cadets from the police training academy that Interim Police Chief Carl Compton instructs at.

“Chief Compton and I have been working on trying to help our recruits for our police department,” Mayor Junior Williams said. “Hopefully, to bring to you by next meeting is trying to bring on some of the cadets in the OPAL program before they graduate.”

Williams said the plans would be to bring the cadets on board part-time about eight to 10 weeks before they graduated and help train them so once they graduated, they would be close to ready to serve the New Boston community.

“I think it’s a good program to bring interest into our police department,” Williams said. “There are a lot of ifs in the air, and I will have to get with Mr. Blume (Village attorney), but we would hope they would stick around with us for a while.”

Compton spoke of the possibility of four cadets interested in serving the Village of New Boston because they were cadets that he is at this time instructing. Compton said the four applications for possible candidates for police have already had their drug tests and background checks done and that with these cadets interested in New Boston, they would just need to graduate.

The Mayor plans to bring more details and the plan to the next Village of New Boston Council meeting. The village also discussed during the meeting the possibility of raising the price for public records and limiting the number a person can get each month.

The council discussed an ordinance where it would change the rate of five cents per page to 10 cents. During the discussion Councilperson, Ryan Ottney stated that he had some questions and concerns about the price change.

“My reservation with this, it might seem insignificant to raise the copy charge from five cents to 10 cents just because that’s what everyone else is doing,” Ottney said. “The fact is we don’t need to do that. It’s not a financial concern. It’s not that we have any financial reason for it.”

Ottney shared with the council his concern was that the Village of New Boston might be putting a financial strain on someone who might be seeking public records. Ottney stated that the village did not need to raise the amount and that he felt they would be putting a financial barrier in place.

Councilperson Ralph Imes responded to Ottney’s comments stating that he believed whether the cost was five cents, 10 cents, or a quarter it would not stop him from getting the copies he needed.

“Here is my thought on the subject,” Imes said. “Not only do you have the paper, you have the ink, the cost of the copier, employees using the time to do it. When you figure all that into it, five cents or 10 cents, it’s not going to stop me. If it were a quarter, it wouldn’t stop me if I wanted the information.”

Ottney responded to Imes’s statements stating that he only had $5 in his account at the time of the meeting and shared that he knows there are other people like him in the community.

“I think it’s fair (at 5 cents) and it hasn’t been an issue for us before, just raising it because everyone else is doing it. Ottney said. “I just don’t see the point in it and I will be voting no for it.”

A motion was then made to amend ordinance 16 to a first reading by councilperson Ralph Imes with a second by Meehan and a vote of 4-1 approving the first reading. The ordinance will move on to a second reading at the next council meeting.

New Boston Village Council meeting Present-left to right top: Councilmen Ryan Ottney & Korey Jones, Interim Police Chief -Carl Compton, Councilman Ralph Imes Middle: Village Administrator Steve Hamilton, Councilman Mike Meehan, Fire Chief Chris Davis, Village Solicitor Justin Blume Bottom: Mayor Junior Williams, Councilman Dan Fetty, Village Clerk Lana Loper

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

