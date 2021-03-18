FBP employee provides donation upon retirement

PIKE COUNTY – Fluor-BWXT’s JD Dowell recently accepted a $550 donation from Mimi Clausing for the Christmas Gifts for Children (CGFC) program.

Clausing made and provided homemade masks/facial coverings to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering colorful and festive holiday designs for a donation to the program. It was her final charitable act as an employee at PORTS as she retired February 25 after 38 years of service.

“We are grateful to our employees, retirees, local communities, businesses and volunteers who continue to make this a successful outreach program,” said FBP Site Project Director JD Dowell. “It has created a unique opportunity for us to help make Christmas less stressful and more enjoyable for many children who live in our area.”

Every year, the CGFC program provides Christmas gifts to more than 3,000 children from low-income households in the region.

