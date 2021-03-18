MISSING: PPD searching for teen mother and son

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing/runaway female juvenile and her one-year-old son.

On March 17, 2021, Gloria White contacted the police department stating that she has not heard from or seen her 16-year-old daughter, Cheyenne Rowe and Cheyenne’s 1-year-old son since March 14, 2021.

It was reported that Cheyenne and her 1-year-old son left Kendall Heights apartment complex on March 14, 2021, at approximately 7 p.m., to go to a friend’s house to do school work. They were expected to return home that evening but did not.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of 16-year-old Cheyenne Rowe and 1-year-old Mason Rowe, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101 or Detective Lee Bower at 740-354-1600.

16-year-old Cheyenne Rowe and Cheyenne’s 1-year-old son https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_missing-people-1.jpg 16-year-old Cheyenne Rowe and Cheyenne’s 1-year-old son