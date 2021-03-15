AAA: Small Rise at the Pump in Southern Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is a penny higher this week at $2.717 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.717

Average price during the week of March 8, 2021 $2.700

Average price during the week of March 16, 2020 $2.070

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.780 Athens

$2.595 Chillicothe

$2.732 Columbiana

$2.754 East Liverpool

$2.798 Gallipolis

$2.758 Hillsboro

$2.592 Ironton

$2.616 Jackson

$2.795 Logan

$2.780 Marietta

$2.594 Portsmouth

$2.757 Steubenville

$2.735 Washington Court House

$2.749 Waverly

Following last month’s winter storm in Texas, the national gas price average has jumped nearly 40 cents to $2.86. Prices will likely continue to increase this week, especially following the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly reports showing a second week of major decline in gasoline stocks and a substantial increase in U.S. demand.

For the week ending March 5, the EIA reports gas stocks decreased by nearly 12 million barrels to 231.6 million barrels, as demand increased from 8.15 million b/d to 8.73 million b/d last week. That demand measurement is the highest since the end of November 2020.

Amid tightening supply and increasing demand, the good news is that the price of crude, which accounts for more than half of the price at the pump, showed signs of stability on the week fluctuating between $64–$66/barrels. If crude sustains at this level, especially as refinery utilization increases, major increases at the pump will likely subside.

Americans are paying, on average, 14% more to fill-up compared to February. On the week, the national average is nine cents more expensive with 20 states seeing double-digit jumps.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

