Shots fired during police pursuit Sunday

FRANKLIN FURNACE — A person is in custody after leading law enforcement agencies on a multi-state pursuit.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said a vehicle that was stolen from Lewis County, Kentucky, Sunday began a high-speed pursuit that led into Ohio and resulted in several shots being fired.

The stolen vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in Lewis County and traveled to Greenup County. During the pursuit, the driver led officers on a chase through the Greenup Food Fair parking lot and into a grass embankment at the Greenup McDonald’s.

Police attempted to block the vehicle at the McDonalds, but the driver escaped the maneuver leading them down US 23 and across the Jesse Stuart Memorial Bridge(Greenup Dam) into Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

The chase came to an end on Big Pete Road in Franklin Furnace, where several shots were fired.

Thoroughman stated no officers were injured in Ohio and the suspect did not sustain any injury from gunshots.

Thoroughman shared the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 7:17 p.m. Sunday, advising that the Kentucky State Police (KSP) were in pursuit on Route 23. OHSP advised that KSP had been involved in an officer-involved shooting on Arch Lane in Green Township.

The sheriff’s office responded due to the incident occurring on private property. The sheriff’s office began the investigation, along with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification (BCI&I) and the investigation was turned over to them. Thoroughman stated the suspect did have warrants out for his arrest in Scioto County and Portsmouth.

Thoroughman stated he learned that the Kentucky State Police were not involved in any chase in Ohio. The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenup County Police Department were the law enforcement agencies involved in the active pursuit. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio officers were not involved in the case during the chase or the shooting.

The identity of the driver has not been released and the case remains under investigation.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved