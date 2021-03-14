Don’t Rely on Luck This St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is a time of celebration for many, and while AAA East Central wants everyone to enjoy the holiday, there is still a danger for it to turn deadly on the road. Planning ahead to avoid DUI can keep you and others safe throughout the weekend.

“Not only can a DUI result in devastating crashes, but a conviction can weigh heavily on your pocketbook,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central. “Alcohol and driving should never mix, and simple steps taken before a celebration can go a long way towards keeping you and everyone around you safe.”

Tips for avoiding DUI:

Make transportation arrangements before you head out for the night. Some options include;

Designate a driver.

Take a cab, or a ride share.

Utilize local public transit.

Rent a hotel room or stay overnight where you are.

If hosting a party, offer non-alcoholic drinks to designated drivers.

If possible, provide overnight accommodations to guests who’ve been drinking.

Take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

Commit to never driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If you suspect a driver is under the influence, stay as far behind their vehicle as possible and as soon as it’s safe to do so, pull over and call 911.

AAA urges partygoers to find a safe & sober ride home