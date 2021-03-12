ODH: 19 new cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 19 new cases Friday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 6,065 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 8 additional recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,708 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday so the total stays at 436 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

