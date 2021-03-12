January indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Friday that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 5 and returned 17 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

FOREST JOSHUA MALONE, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Kidnapping and 2 Counts Obstructing Official Business.

KAYLA RILEY, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Kidnapping and 2 Counts Obstructing Official Business.

HAROLD D. DYER, 38, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Heroin.

MEAGAN L. RICHMOND, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog.

WILLIAM G. SIMPSON, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Menacing, Criminal Damaging or Endangering and Burglary.

ROBERT A. SLY, 19, Pedro, Ohio, 3 Counts Rape, 3 Counts Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case.

JOHNNY R. FIELDS, 50, Greenup, Kentucky, 2 Counts Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and 2 Counts Passing Bad Checks.

CLIFFORD E. STIERS, II, 40, Lucasville, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

JOSHUA D. HOLSINGER, 28, Lucasville, Ohio, 2 Counts Breaking and Entering and Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

JASPER LEE PUCKETT, 18, Portsmouth, Ohio, Assault and Obstructing Justice

JEREMY D. THOMPSON, 41, Waverly, Ohio, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and OVI.

BRANT C. STONE, 49, Lucasville, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

SHAYNE J. SWEITZER, 43, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability, Possessing a Defaced Firearm, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

DUSTIN LEE BRADFORD, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Vandalism and Breaking and Entering.

DESIRAE N. PHILLIPS, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Obstructing Justice.

SHANE McGLONE, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Having Weapons while under Disability and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

SHANE S. McGLONE, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Robbery, Robbery, 2 Counts Aggravated Burglary and Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Indictments.jpg