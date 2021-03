SCIOTO — Scioto County Health Department has appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations.

With the increase in incoming calls, the Scioto County Health Department has added a second COVID vaccine hotline. The phone numbers are 740-302-3801 and 740-302-8277.

If you have called and left a voicemail, SCHD staff is currently working to return all calls. If you prefer to call again, please do so on either number: 740-302-3801 and 740-302-8277.

