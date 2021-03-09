Public comment period open forState Route 239 bridge replacement

CHILLICOTHE — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement on S.R. 239 in Scioto County.

SCI-SR 239-0.98 (PID: 105100) – It is proposed to replace the structure on SR 239 at the 0.98 mile mark in Scioto County, Ohio. The project is located in a residential area of Washington Township.

The existing structure is a three span non-composite continuous steel beam with concrete deck and was built in 1949.

No new right-of-way will be required for the project.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.

The state detour will be SR 239 to SR 73 to SR 852 to US 52 to SR 239. The state detour is approximately 2.5 miles.

The local detour will be SR 239 to Hudson Ave. to Slab Run Rd. to SR 239. The local detour is approximately 0.7 miles.

The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% State. The environmental commitment date is June 30, 2021. The project is currently expected to be awarded Feb. 28, 2022.

Written comments should be submitted by April 8, 2021, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov