ODH: New phase; 2 new COVID cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — Governor DeWine announced Monday that beginning this Thursday, all Ohioans 50-years-old and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine along with any Ohioan with Type 2 Diabetes or End-stage Renal Disease.

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two new cases Monday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 6,011 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 6 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,669 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday so the total stays at 432 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

