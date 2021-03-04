Girl Scouts serve the community

WEST PORTSMOUTH — A small Girl Scout Troop from West Portsmouth did some big things to help others.

Troop 2210 is doing things to help out in their community. The girls first reached out to the Autism Project of Southern Ohio group and made 30 sensory bottles in December for the organization and then collected and donated items for Rico Pet Recovery in February.

Girl Scout Leader Donna Conley leads the troop with co-leader Leighann Morrissette. The Rico group’s home base is in Columbus, but they have local places within the county that work with them.

“We got water bowls, food bowls, collars, leashes, detergent, bleach, dog food, cat food, bottles, baby bottles, mop, broom, cat litter and dog & cat toys,” Donna Conley said. “They used their money from selling Girl Scout Cookies. I told them that they needed to pick something that they were interested in and they are into animals, so I suggested they do something for animals. We need something for community service here in our area and they are always looking and worrying about the animals in the cold and rain.”

The troop consists of four girls in the sixth grade at Portsmouth West. The four girls accomplished another community service by making the sensory bottles for the Autism group. Conley said that they just saved their plastic bottles, which helped them to not have much in making them. They filled them up with oil, beads, glitter, and different items that can be put in them.

“We wanted to help other people and animals. I like helping animals because they are cute. There are a lot of animals that no one is taking care of,” Troop member Grace Conley said. “We know that the shelter rescues animals that don’t have anyone to take care of them. They didn’t really take a lot of time, but we had to spend time selling cookies to make money to do the projects. I want to do more things to help animals.”

Donna Conley shared the girls definitely enjoyed making them during Christmastime. Donna has been a Girl Scout Troop leader for about seven years and has followed three of the girls almost the whole time.

“I like working with the girls. It’s nice to watch them grow up and learn, especially when they are learning something they haven’t done before,” Donna said.

Donna shared the troop plans to continue doing things with animals throughout the year and with the Autism group, they are the two things they plan to try to keep doing throughout the year. She wanted them to do something they can keep involved with and both of these project’s work.

“I wanted to help the animals and the autism group. My favorite activity was helping the animals because it is cold outside and they need food, beds and bowls,” member Destiney Lawson said. “I would do something to help others again.”

The Rico Pet Recovery group posted to their social media thanking the troop for their work.

“You girls did a fantastic and thoughtful job; your donations will help us take care of so many fur babies in need.”

“I wanted to do these projects because I love to help my community,” member Mollie Morrissette said. “I liked making the autism sensory bottles the best because I have a personal connection with the autism group. My brother is in the group. The project took some time, but I didn’t mind because I was grateful to know I was helping someone else.”

Troop member Chloe Fraley also enjoyed participating in the projects and helping out others in the community.

“I wanted to do both projects because it helped people and I love animals. My favorite was making the sensory bottles for the autism group. I would want to do something else to help others because it’s fun and important,” Fraley said.

Some of Girl Scout Troop 2210 out of West Portsmouth holding some of the animals that they were able to help with their donations. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_gs1.jpg Some of Girl Scout Troop 2210 out of West Portsmouth holding some of the animals that they were able to help with their donations. Submitted Photos Girl Scout Troop 2210 standing in front of the Autism Project of Southern Ohio with some of the bottles they made and donated. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_gsa.jpg Girl Scout Troop 2210 standing in front of the Autism Project of Southern Ohio with some of the bottles they made and donated. Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

