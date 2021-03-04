ODH: 1 death; 15 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim was a 72-year-old woman who died on March 2. The death brings the total to 87 residents that have died in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the family.

ODH reported 15 new cases Thursday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,977 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 11 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,627 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday so the total stays at 428 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Scioto County met three (3) of the seven (7) indicators this week including Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita; Indicator 3: Non-Congregate Cases; and Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits.

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

Scioto County will remain at Level 3 (RED) until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita, drops below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita went up to 201.82 per 100K. Last week Scioto County was at 155.35 per 100K.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_COVID19-Update-for-Thursday-March-4-2021.jpg