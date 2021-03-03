Water, trash and legal issues at New Boston

NEW BOSTON — Flooding was on several council members’ minds at the Village of New Boston Council meeting.

Members of the council met Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting and discussed the potential flooding threats due to the snow and ice melting and rain that occurred earlier within the past week.

“We got all the pumps running,” Village of New Boston Mayor Junior Williams said. “We have had an electric issue, we have had to get a large generator out of Ashland, Kentucky. We lost some power to some pumps, but they are all working now.”

Williams shared with the council that the village has been handling the pumps for the past 24 hours and only minor street flooding has occurred since the rain.

“It’s all looking good now,” Williams said. “But it wasn’t without issues, and those have been corrected, and we are pumping at full power.”

Williams also addressed questions about when the Village would place floodgates around New Boston. With the river expected to crest Wednesday, Williams stated that the flood gates would not be placed because they did not meet the flood stage of 60 feet.

“It looks like we will not reach that stage since the river will crest tomorrow evening (Wednesday) and the water should be going down,” Williams said.

Williams thanked the service department for their work first to help remove ice and snow and then move forward with working flood defense.

“They went straight from ice and snow working around the clock, straight to flood defense, “Williams said. “Thank you so much again.”

During the meeting, the council also answered questions about the incident involving former councilman Vonald Patrick. The village’s legal counsel Justin Blume advised the council Patrick appeared in court Tuesday and plead no contest to a hit-and-run and OVI charges in Portsmouth Municipal Court. Blume explained an ordinance agreement with J.H.Kester Company to the council, which involved the internal investigation of officers who responded to the incident.

“This is an internal probe into the conduct of those involved in the stop and the aftermath to determine either if village policies were followed or not,” Blume said.

Council also discussed issues within the Village of New Boston of people going through others’ garbage at times as late as 3 a.m. Interim Police Chief Carl Compton and Williams discussed the issue and said they would continue to work on getting people to stop.

“This is not a new problem for us, but we will try to have cruisers cruise the alleys and try to stop and track them down if they can,” Williams said.

“We have run into a few people down there,” Compton said. “Most of them are harmless and we have told them to move along.”

The Village of New Boston will meet again on Tuesday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m.

