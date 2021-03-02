Two arrested, charged with improper use of firearms

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department announces the arrest of Nolan Harness-Cooper of 733 Haney Rd. Wheelersburg, Ohio and William Crabtree of 537 Sedan Crabtree Rd. Lucasville, Ohio. On March 2, 2021 at 0006 hours, midnight shift patrol officers were called to the area of Taco Bell in the 2500 block of Gallia St. in reference to shots being fired from a vehicle. The caller advised that the suspects were in a blue truck and that they had fired several rounds in the Taco Bell line and left going north on Mabert Rd.

Dispatch then received additional calls that 5-10 shots had been fired in the 1300 block of Mabert Rd. Officer James Bell was able to locate the occupied suspect vehicle at the end of Mabert Rd. Additional patrol officers arrived to assist. Officers secured the two male suspects that were in the truck.

Officers then processed the vehicle and located several firearms inside the vehicle that were impounded. In addition to the firearms, officers located spent shell casings, live ammunition, and open containers of alcohol. The suspects were arrested, processed and lodge in the Scioto County Jail.

Nolan Harness-Cooper was charged with Improperly Handling Firearms in a motor vehicle F-4, Using weapons while intoxicated M-1, Carrying Concealed Weapons F-4, and Having Physical Control of a motor vehicle while under the influence M-1.

William Crabtree was charged with Improperly Handling Firearms in a motor vehicle F-4, Carrying Concealed Weapons F-4, and Using weapons while intoxicated M-1.

Additional charges will be considered once presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury. If anyone has any additional information about this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the police department at 740-353-4101.

Harness-Cooper https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Cooper-_-arrest-mug.jpg Harness-Cooper Crabtree https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Crabtree-_-arrest-mug.jpg Crabtree